Eau Claire officials looking at local mask mandate

By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate. The State Senate voted to overturn the order Tuesday.

Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire County Board members were looking at passing their own mask requirement. The mandate would be there in case Evers’ mandate was overturned.

“The pandemic has gone on far too long. We are not out of the water yet with this thing. We all want to get back to work, back to our lives as normal as possible and better to be safe than sorry,” said Eau Claire resident James Finn.

He said he supports Evers’ mask mandate.

“It stuns me. It shocks me, you know. It’s not a political thing. It really is just we want to get through the pandemic,” Finn said of state lawmakers voting to overturn the governor’s order.

Eau Claire resident Steven Lange also doesn’t want to see the governor’s order overturned. He compared it to another government required safety measure.

“It’s like wearing a seatbelt,” Lange said. “Not everybody wants to do it and not everybody’s going to get into an accident but you should wear a seatbelt. Even if you don’t believe in wearing a seatbelt you should wear your seatbelt.”

The Eau Claire City Council will take up the measure at its next meeting. The council will host a public hearing Feb. 8 before voting on it Feb. 9.

Councilwoman Emily Berge said she supports mask wearing but wants to hear from the public before making a final decision on the ordinance. The council didn’t want to pass the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting because there hadn’t been a formal public hearing on the issue.

“Especially with these different variants popping up it’s imperative that we slow the spread and masks are a surefire way to slow the spread,” Berge said.

Regardless of what the city, county and state do, Pedals Music owner Eric Thompson will require his customers to wear a mask.

“I want my customers to feel safe when they shop here,” he said.

Thompson also said he thinks a mask mandate, which he supports, would help small businesses like his stay open.

The Eau Claire County Board will also take up the mask mandate at its next meeting, Feb. 17.

