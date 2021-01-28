Educators anxious to receive vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin state health officials say educators could have to wait until March to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stephanie Sturgis works with students on the frontlines every day at Eau Claire North High School and thought the opportunity would come sooner.

“I think it is a little disappointing because we expected that to happen sooner than March but it is really out of our hands and we trust our district administration that when it is our turn they will be ready,” says the health and physical education teacher.

In her 13 year career, Sturgis says this school year has been the most challenging of her and her colleagues careers and vaccination seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think teachers are anxious to be vaccinated because it is a giant step to being able to see our students every day, all of them, and getting back to a more conducive schedule of learning and that is the ultimate goal.”

Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Mike Johnson says over 115 staff members in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. The district continues to use a hybrid model of in-person and online learning.

“Even with our hybrid model, we do have some staff who work very closely with students, often closer than 6 feet, or sometimes with those unable to wear masks so we really want to care for their safety and provide for them. That is just one reason why this vaccine is so important for schools,” Johnson says.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is working with school districts in Eau Claire and Eau Claire County to ensure a plan is in place to distribute vaccines once they become available for school staff.

In a statement to WEAU, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeff Holmes says it is “concerning” teachers will have to wait for March to be vaccinated.

“Given everything we currently know about the positive aspects of getting our staff members inoculated, it would significantly help us in maintaining in-person settings. Because the staffing piece is critical for curriculum delivery and we know in-person provides for “best practices” in that regard, any delay in getting our staff vaccinated is troublesome. At this juncture, 83% of our staff are seeking inoculations, which indicates to me that we have a wonderfully caring staff that want to be here with students on-site and do their jobs in a face-to-face manner; albeit with masks on until the pandemic is officially declared over.”

School District of Altoona Superintendent Heidi Eliopolous says her staff is looking forward to their turn as well.

“We have staff who are anxiously awaiting their turn to get the vaccination. We also understand, though, that the first round of 1b ended up including more people than originally projected, causing the longer time frame. We see our local healthcare providers moving as quickly as they can to distribute the vaccination and we are grateful for their work in doing so. We appreciate that educators are recognized as essential workers and know that the vaccination window will be coming soon, even if the wait is a little longer than we anticipated.”

The state of Wisconsin is currently offering vaccines to healthcare workers, nursing home residents, police, firefighters, correctional facility staff members and those 65 and older. The next group to be eligible includes teachers, child care workers, individuals in long term Medicaid programs, people living in large groups and some other essential workers. Health officials expect this phase to begin around March.

