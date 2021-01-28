SportScene 13 Spotlight: Memorial Boys Basketball

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday night, Eau Claire Memorial’s LJ Wells went absolutely nuts. The 6′5 junior who was averaging just 7 points a game, dropped a career high 40 points for the old Abes in a 80-77 thrilling win over big rivers rival, Chippewa Falls.

“It felt really good to do, I never scored 40 points in a varsity game, so that was new. I was really able to get to my left hand and I had a lot of confidence when I got the ball and driving to the lane. I jut try to use my athleticism when I am finishing at the rim. I’ve always had it so it’s always been natural to me.”

His teammate Will Boser was impressed by his fellow Old Abe.

“With 40, it was nice to see him kind of taking over the game. To know this is his game and he can score whenever he wants. I could give him the ball and let him go to work.”

Head Coach Chad Brieske knows this could be the start of big things for Wells.

“To LJ, we think he is scratching the surface of his potential and how good he can be and he holds the keys to his development.”

Memorial started the year slow, but Monday night may have been a turning point. With an outstanding group of underclassmen, led by junior Will Boser who averages over 20 per game, the Old Abes are just scratching the surface of what type of team they can become.

“I think we can go as far as we want to go. It’s up to us, we can win any game, and maybe the state tournament. Why not?

LJ Wells agrees.

" I think we can be a real threat in the BRC. The bar is only going to go hire from here.”

Brieske hopes his team keeps improving as the regular season winds down.

“We are going to continue to move the bar up and ask more of our kids and I am excited to see where this team goes because the sky can be the limit”

After a big win on the road Tuesday night over Tomah, the Old Abes sit at a record of 9-5.

