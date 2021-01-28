Trees cleared to start next phase of Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Trees were cleared today to start the next phase of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Park.

Phase two started with clearing of trees to make room for laying down concrete for the honor mall near the River Prairie Flagpole in Altoona.

After concrete is set, the three statues that came in last fall, army, marine and gold star mother will be placed on the trail as well as legacy stones.

Chippewa Valley Tribute Foundation Member Mark Beckfield says it’s all starting to come together.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.