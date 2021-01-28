Virtual support group aims to help farm families

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health of farm families was a concern for Wisconsin Farm Center Program Supervisor Dan Bauer.

“”Farming has always been a stressful profession,” Bauer said. “We know that it has a higher suicide rate than other professions. It is one of the most stressed professions out there. We’ve always known that.”

That’s why the Wisconsin Farm Center launched a farmer wellness program more than a year ago.

Now as farm families, like many of us, have become more comfortable with videoconferencing over the last year, the farm center is turning to technology to build community.

It’s launching virtual support groups for farmers led by their peers like Rick Adamski.

“I hope that farmers are able to come comfortably and be able to share their burdens with others,” Adamski said. “There is power in being able to share your story and being able to be listened to.”

A licensed mental health expert will also be on hand for every meeting to provide their expertise as needed.

For Adamski these groups are one way to get mental health resources out to underserved communities.

“We know that there are not enough mental health care providers, professional health care providers for rural Wisconsin, for rural America,” Adamski said.

Though they won’t be able to tackle the volatility of the markets or the other stressors impacting Wisconsin’s farmers, these groups will help those who are struggling know they are not alone.

The Wisconsin Farm Center also has a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Hotline for farmers experiencing suicidal thoughts, depression or anxiety. To connect with this free resource call 1-888-901-2558.

