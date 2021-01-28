Wagging through Winter: Virtual dog show features Eau Claire pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Do you have a VIP in your family, otherwise known as a very important pup? It’s time to see all the talented and adorable dogs in the Chippewa Valley. You can enter your furry friend in a virtual dog show in Eau Claire.

Anyone can enter their dog in two categories for $10 and the proceeds will go to support Eau Claire Parks and Recreation’s Youth Scholarship Fund. The deadline to register is February 10. All dogs will also be entered in the people’s choice category which will be open for voting on Facebook from February 17-24. The winners for all categories will be announced on February 26.

The categories include:

· Best Dressed

· Best Coat

· Cutest Puppy

· Most Ear-Resistible Ears

· Best Puppy Dog Eyes

· Most Unique Tail

· Best Trick (video option)

· Best Kisser (video option)

