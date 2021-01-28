WAGNER TAILS: Shayla and Black Panther

BUFFALO & CHIPPEWA COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A tortoiseshell princess is looking for a home where she can get the royal treatment she deserves.

Shayla hasn’t always been treated like royalty. A couple weeks before Christmas, she turned up on someone’s porch looking for help, and the family brought her to the Buffalo County Humane Association to find a new castle to call home.

Like a true princess, Shayla prefers to be the center of attention. That means this two-year-old will be happiest in a home where she is the only cat in her new kingdom.

Besides cuddling up with her human, Shayla enjoys napping at the top of the cat tree and enjoying some window time. Click here to be sent an adoption application. You can also call 715-760-6150.

---

Not all super heroes wear capes, some of them wear fur. Black Panther came to the Chippewa Humane Association as a stray.

Instead of going back to Wakanda (you’ll get that reference if you’ve seen the Black Panther movie), she is looking for a quiet home right here in Wisconsin.

Even super heroes have fears, and this Black Panther can be fearful of new things. But she doesn’t let that stop her, and she usually warms up. However, if there’s a dog in the home, staff at Chippewa Humane say it would need to be a less active dog.

Black Panther is looking for a home she doesn’t have to defend against her enemies. She just wants head and belly scratches. Click here for a link to download the adoption application. You can also call the shelter at 715-861-5748.

