UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

10,475 confirmed cases , averaging 35 cases per day

The goal is to be below 10 cases per day

355 active cases

335 ever hospitalized, an increase of 13 people since last week

97 residents have died, an increase of two people

412 connected to the EC County Jail tested, 26 tested positive

UWEC- 14% of all cases since September

State rating is at a very high level, at 533 cases in a two week period

Goal is 150 cases in a two week period

10% positivity rate

444 tests per day on average

Inpatient beds at local hospitals are at a green level, ICU beds are at a yellow level

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

