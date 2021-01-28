UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
10,475 confirmed cases , averaging 35 cases per day
The goal is to be below 10 cases per day
355 active cases
335 ever hospitalized, an increase of 13 people since last week
97 residents have died, an increase of two people
412 connected to the EC County Jail tested, 26 tested positive
UWEC- 14% of all cases since September
State rating is at a very high level, at 533 cases in a two week period
Goal is 150 cases in a two week period
10% positivity rate
444 tests per day on average
Inpatient beds at local hospitals are at a green level, ICU beds are at a yellow level
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
To watch the livestream, click here.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.