Buffalo County Public Health holding invite only COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (RELEASE) -Buffalo County Public Health would like to remind the community to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. Although the COVID-19 vaccination process has started, safe practices are still encouraged for everyone in our county including: washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Buffalo County Public Health will be holding an invite-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week. This clinic will include Buffalo County Phase 1A individuals as well as some residents of Buffalo County who are 65 and older. We are scheduling 65 and older residents based on those who have filled out our COVID-19 Vaccine interest form. Our quantities are limited so please be patient as we work through our eligible populations. Our clinics will be invite-only until the vaccine is available to the general public, even if you are in an eligible group. If you are 65 and older and cannot make arrangements with a healthcare provider to get the COVID-19 vaccine please fill out our interest form https://form.jotform.com/210135164180140

