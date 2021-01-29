Checks to farmers stopped

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The government has stopped writing checks to farmers under the supplemental Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. That edict took effect on Wednesday after President Biden signed an executive order calling for a review of all such programs. The Administration has said they will soon take steps to support all parts of food and agriculture production during the current pandemic, including making sure producers have enough resources, including money, to continue to produce food. That supplemental money was scheduled to go to contract growers of pork and poultry as well as to other producers not included in earlier payment programs. So far the Administration hasn’t given any date as to when those payments might go out.

Agriculture Secretary-designee Tom Vilsack is scheduled to have a confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee next Tuesday. At the hearing he is expected to get a lot of questions about climate change policy in the Biden Administration and how it might affect U.S. agriculture. During an interview with media this week, Vilsack said he will quickly ramp up programs to combat climate change and he believes farmers will be happy to help if they can make money by sequestering carbon in their soils. He said he will also work to get language in the 2023 Farm Bill to create demonstration projects that can be transformed into full scale programs that can mean more money directly to farmers.

If nothing else, the Covid-19 pandemic has pointed out how many places around the country and the state need to be connected by Broadband. During the Trump Administration, billions of dollars were given to state to expand the service for kids studying at home and for workers who were also working in place. Here in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers is calling for $200 million to be included in the 2021 through 2023 state budget for broadband funding. That would be 5 times more money for broadband than was included in the 2013, 2015 and 2017 state budgets combined. Governor Evers is calling 2021 the “Year of Broadband Access.”

Increasing commodity prices at the end of last year were good for tractor sales. In December, sales were up almost 27% with tractors over 100 horsepower up 22%. Sales of all sizes of tractors were up 18% for 2021.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.