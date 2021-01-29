Advertisement

Chippewa County buildings set to reopen for nonessential functions

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County buildings will be unlocked and open to the public again starting Feb. 15.

Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to scheduled appointments or use the drop box location outside of door 1.

The following departments will still have additional requirements:

• Aging and Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County (ADRC)

o The ADRC door will remain locked due to many clients being at higher risk for severe illness.

o Individuals should call 715-726-7777 or email adrc@co.chippewa.wi.us to access services.

• Chippewa County Public Health

o Public Health will be open by appointment only due to mass vaccination clinics.

• Chippewa County Circuit Court

o The Courts are open but court dates are changing and can be fluid.

o The Clerk of Courts Office has information on their website for making payments, filing new

cases or documents and requesting records.

https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/clerk-of-courts

• Human Services

o Functions such as child protective services, adult protective services, crisis services, adult

mental health and substance abuse, children long term support, juvenile intake, and

economic support will continue in a limited capacity.

• Sheriff’s Department and Jail

