CVTC outage caused by security incident

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Technical College had a two day break for a network outage that was caused by a security incident.

Executive Director of Marking, Communication, Recruitment, Workforce Solutions and Continuing Education Joni Gerouz says there is no indication that any data was impacted. This includes personal or financial student or employee information.

When asked about a possible criminal element to the outage, Geroux would not answer. Responding in an email, “As is routine for any security incident, we are working with our IT team and forensic computer experts regarding the ongoing investigation. Our primary focus continues to be on restoring our systems to best serve our students and employees.”

The outage to the network affected multiple systems used by students, faculty and staff.

