DR. LEONARD EZENAGU, ANNA HERKERT, RN, KELSEY KIRN, RN, AND BOB KING, RN
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Dr. Ezenagu and the 5th floor nurses, Anna Herkert, Kelsey Kirn, and Bob King at Mayo Hospital for a Sunshine Award. They were an amazing team that kept me comfortable during my stay. They were so wonderful and caring. They are busy and hard working and I just wanted to let them know how much their kindness and comfort meant to me!
Sara Prince
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.