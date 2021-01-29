Advertisement

DR. LEONARD EZENAGU, ANNA HERKERT, RN, KELSEY KIRN, RN, AND BOB KING, RN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Ezenagu and the 5th floor nurses, Anna Herkert, Kelsey Kirn, and Bob King at Mayo Hospital for a Sunshine Award.  They were an amazing team that kept me comfortable during my stay.  They were so wonderful and caring.  They are busy and hard working and I just wanted to let them know how much their kindness and comfort meant to me!

Sara Prince

