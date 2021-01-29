Advertisement

Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dunkin’ gives new meaning to the word “sweetheart.”

The doughnut chain has a bunch of special treats for Valentine’s Day, including heart-shaped doughnuts.

For a limited time, they’ve also got pink velvet and mocha macchiatos available.

On top of that, Dunkin’ is putting marriage on its menu in New York by debuting an online wedding-themed shop where couples can get hitched with a drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Officials say the marriage menu contest gives couples a safe way to be hitched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners will each receive special wedding gifts from Dunkin’ including professional pictures and a cash prize.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; one-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
Reddit investors shake up Wall Street
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
The decline reported Friday by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% drop...
US consumer spending fell 0.2% in December in face of virus