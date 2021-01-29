Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds virtual “Eggs and Issues”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has changed the way many local governments operate their programs and services.
Friday morning, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a virtual “Eggs and Issues” program with the annual State of the County address.
It highlighted Eau Claire County’s work over the past year and it’s priorities for 2021.
A major topic discussed was how COVID-19 impacted different departments around the county.
The captain of the Eau Claire County Jail Dave Riewestahl says covid-19 has impacted who has been brought to the jail.
“We asked our law enforcement partners ‘please only bring people to the jail who pose a safety whether that’s life or some sort of serious community issue to jail.”
The Eau Claire County Jail has also paused the huber program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is tracking inmates via ankle monitor.
