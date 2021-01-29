Advertisement

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds virtual “Eggs and Issues”

By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has changed the way many local governments operate their programs and services.

Friday morning, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a virtual “Eggs and Issues” program with the annual State of the County address.

It highlighted Eau Claire County’s work over the past year and it’s priorities for 2021.

A major topic discussed was how COVID-19 impacted different departments around the county.

The captain of the Eau Claire County Jail Dave Riewestahl says covid-19 has impacted who has been brought to the jail.

“We asked our law enforcement partners ‘please only bring people to the jail who pose a safety whether that’s life or some sort of serious community issue to jail.”

The Eau Claire County Jail has also paused the huber program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is tracking inmates via ankle monitor.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Latest News

UWL improvement projects move on to State Building Commission
Committee Examines Affordable Housing Concerns in Coulee Region
Committee Examines Affordable Housing Concerns in Coulee Region
The committee’s major goal for 2021 is better education about affordable housing in the region.
Habitat La Crosse stresses affordable housing education in 2021
COVID-19: Impact on a Patient's Lungs
COVID-19: Impact on a Patient's Lungs
State Senate Resolution Looks to End Emergency Health Order
State Senate Resolution Looks to End Emergency Health Order