Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce holds virtual “Eggs and Issues”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The pandemic has changed the way many local governments operate their programs and services.

Friday morning, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce held a virtual “Eggs and Issues” program with the annual State of the County address.

It highlighted Eau Claire County’s work over the past year and it’s priorities for 2021.

A major topic discussed was how COVID-19 impacted different departments around the county.

The captain of the Eau Claire County Jail Dave Riewestahl says covid-19 has impacted who has been brought to the jail.

“We asked our law enforcement partners ‘please only bring people to the jail who pose a safety whether that’s life or some sort of serious community issue to jail.”

The Eau Claire County Jail has also paused the huber program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is tracking inmates via ankle monitor.

