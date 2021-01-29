Eau Claire County and City Council to hold special meeting on face covering requirement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau City Council and County Supervisors call separate meetings to address a mask ordinance.

The meeting will be a discussion on an ordinance creating “COVID-19 Face Covering Requirement” in the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County.

This ordinance would be a companion to the one being considered by the Eau Claire County Board and it would require the wearing a face masks by those 5 and older, unless exempt for medical or security reasons. The proposed ordinance would end on June 30, 2021, unless repealed earlier through City Council action.

This proposed ordinance will only take effect in the event that a state-wide face covering requirement would be overturned.

Public testimony will be limited to two hours with a three minute time limit per person due to an anticipated large amount of speakers.

The ordinance has been presented to the City-County Board of Health, the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, local healthcare & educational partners, and business leaders for review and input. The Board of Health recommended approval of the ordinance.

The next City County Legislation Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 9.

To read the Eau Claire City Council agenda materials, click here.

To access the Eau Claire City Council agenda event, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 2., click here. Listen Only Conference: United States Toll +1-408-418-9388 Access Code: 146 316 1411. For the public comment form, click here.

For information on the Eau Claire County meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, click here. For the County Board Electronic Comment Form, click here. To watch the YouTube livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.