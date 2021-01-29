EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, RDN with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for the Harvest of the Month-Butternut Squash.

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

2 T. butter (or olive oil)

¾ c. onion, chopped

¼ c. red pepper, chopped

¼ c. green pepper

2-14 oz. cans chicken broth or vegetable broth

2 c. Cooked or baked squash or more (butternut, acorn, hubbard or other)

¼ c. Half & Half (or low-fat milk)

2 tsp. cumin (or more)

1-1/2 tsp. fresh minced garlic

¼ tsp. white pepper

1/8 tsp. tabasco

Method:

Brown onion, red and green pepper in the 2 Tbs. butter on medium heat, until soft and tender. Add stock and simmer slightly. Add squash, cut in bite size pieces and the cream. Heat only (do not boil). For a thicker soup, puree in a blender or use an immersion blender.

Serve with slices of granny smith apples, cheese and whole grain crackers.

