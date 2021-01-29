Harvest of the Month-Butternut Squash
Butternut Squash Soup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Ruth Chipps, RDN with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe for the Harvest of the Month-Butternut Squash.
Ingredients:
2 T. butter (or olive oil)
¾ c. onion, chopped
¼ c. red pepper, chopped
¼ c. green pepper
2-14 oz. cans chicken broth or vegetable broth
2 c. Cooked or baked squash or more (butternut, acorn, hubbard or other)
¼ c. Half & Half (or low-fat milk)
2 tsp. cumin (or more)
1-1/2 tsp. fresh minced garlic
¼ tsp. white pepper
1/8 tsp. tabasco
Method:
Brown onion, red and green pepper in the 2 Tbs. butter on medium heat, until soft and tender. Add stock and simmer slightly. Add squash, cut in bite size pieces and the cream. Heat only (do not boil). For a thicker soup, puree in a blender or use an immersion blender.
Serve with slices of granny smith apples, cheese and whole grain crackers.
