La Crosse Center to host three divisions of State Basketball

(WEAU)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WIAA Press Release) -The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has named the La Crosse Center as one of the two host venues for the 2021 Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments scheduled for Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, respectively.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for State-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our State Tournament endeavors.”

Three of the five divisions, to be determined at a later date, will be held at the facility for both genders with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days.

The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.

