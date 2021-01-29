La Crosse County Health Department updates COVID-19 advisory

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County will still require masks in indoor public spaces regardless of whether Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate is overturned.

Friday, the La Crosse County Health Department updated its COVID-19 health advisory, which it originally released in Oct. 2020. It requires face coverings in indoor public spaces. It exempts private residences.

The advisory also brings capacity recommendations in line with the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative’s advice. It allows for capacity limits to increase or decrease depending on the virus risk level.

“This is an advisory. It’s meant to say these behaviors and these actions are important to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” La Crosse County Health Department Director Jennifer Rombalski said.

Though advisories are unenforceable on their own. The health department can issue business that violate the advisory an enforceable order.

Rombalski also commented on the results from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine trial released Friday.

The trial showed the vaccine is 85 percent effective against severe disease and 66 percent effective at preventing mild symptoms.

Unlike current FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s would only require one shot instead of two.

Rombalski said a new vaccine would help efforts to vaccinating more people quickly.

“Any additional vaccine that comes into play, especially one that is only a one dose injection rather than two, adds to the tools that can help us get to that goal of vaccinating as many people who are eligible as quickly as possible,” she said.

Rombalski said a major hurdle to vaccinating more people quickly is vaccine supply.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine still needs FDA approval before it can be used in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.