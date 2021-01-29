Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.(Source: Subway/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants.

They have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sandwich chain’s tuna is not actual tuna.

They note in their complaint that the fish is marketed as a premium product Subway uses in its sandwiches and wraps, but the women said independent tests could not find any tuna in it.

Instead, they said testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real but wild caught.

This is not the first time Subway has faced a lawsuit over its sandwiches.

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s bread has too much sugar in it to be called “bread.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding

Latest News

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart will co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl, which will air on Animal Planet...
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to co-host Puppy Bowl
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; one-dose shot offers good protection, new hope against virus
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars, and Wall Street bends under the pressure
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
Reddit investors shake up Wall Street
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update