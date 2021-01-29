Advertisement

LOOPY’S BAR & GRILL

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like the staff of Loopy’s Bar and Grill to receive the Sunshine Award.  My son has worked there over a year now and the staff are very nice to him.  My son has special needs and they treat him as an equal and enjoy working with him and that means a lot to me.  He takes pride in his job. They are considered a “Packer” bar and my son is a “Viking” fan and they have a lot of fun with that.  They are one big happy family there and give back to the town too.

Dawn Fellenz

