More than 90,000 Wisconsinites finish the vaccination regimen

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) -- More than 90,000 people have completed their vaccination series in Wisconsin’s fight against COVID-19. The latest figures from the Department of Health Services finds the state is nearing half a million “shots in the arm” in just over six weeks. Friday’s report shows 476,855 total vaccine doses administered -- a record increase of 44,753 over the last report. (These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports come in, so they can represent shots given over the last few days.) A total 90,668 people received their second, final shot, which is 7,613 more people than reported Thursday.

Wisconsin’s death rate from COVID-19 is also up. As we’ve said, each death carries more weight when the state has fewer people being tested for coronavirus for the first time -- or testing positive for the first time. The state added 49 deaths, well above the 7-day average which is now 31 deaths per day. A total 5,860 people in the state have died from COVID-19. That’s 1.09% of all known cases, the highest death rate since September 30. The state reported fewer than 50 deaths on 24 out of the 29 days so far this month.

There were deaths in Brown (2), Chippewa (2), Columbia (4), Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac (2), Green, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenosha (2), Marinette, Milwaukee (8), Oconto, Outagamie (2), Racine, Rock (2), Rusk, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Washburn, Waukesha (7), Waupaca (2) and Winnebago counties.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 23 positive test results on Friday for a total of 10,498. The seven day positivity average is 23 percent. An estimated 319 cases are active in Eau Claire County.

Chippewa County Public Health adds two COVID-19 deaths for a total of 79. Cases increase by 18, for a total of 6,787. La Crosse County reports 144 new COVID cases on Friday for a total case count of 11,647. Dunn County adds 15 positive test results bringing the county total to 4,022.

The number of new cases in the state remained below 2,000 for 7 days in a row. The state reports 1,567 tests were positive for the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, out of 6,940 tests. That’s 22.58% of the tests, nearly identical to Thursday’s positivity rate, and the 7-day average fell to 21.72%, the lowest average in 3 1/2 months.

The remaining 5,373 tests were negative. To date, almost 2 1/2 million people tested in Wisconsin tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. By that measure, the DHS says the positivity rate’s 7-day average was 5.4% on Thursday. (This calculation is at least a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.)

Next Friday marks one year since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Wisconsin. In that time, 2,498,517 people have tested negative. 539,915 people have tested positive: 5,860 of them (1.09%) have died; 513,809 are considered recovered (95.2%); and 20,057 are currently active cases (3.7%).

Hospitalizations

For a third day in a row the state reported fewer than 100 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. The DHS says 91 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average is 88 admissions per day, same as Thursday. Wisconsin had fewer than 100 hospitalizations on 18 days so far this month. Currently, 24,154 people have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment, more than 24,000 people (24,154) have been hospitalized for COVID-19, or 4.47% of all known cases.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there are 718 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, which is 16 fewer than Wednesday after taking deaths, discharges and new admissions into account. However, the number of those patients in ICU rose 6 to 166. It’s still the fewest COVID-19 patients in ICU since late September.

There were no patients at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Thursday for care or outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy.

Hospital Readiness

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA further reported 239 ICU beds open (16.3%) in the state’s 134 hospitals and 1,954 (17.5%) of all types of medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation).

Vaccinations

By March 1, about one-third of the state’s population could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The DHS largely accepted a committee’s recommendations for phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations and prioritized them in the following order:

Education, child care

Medicaid Long-term Care programs

Public-facing essential workers

Non-front line health care personnel

Congregate living

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,108 cases (+21) (69 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,259 cases (+8) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,787 cases (+18) (77 deaths)

Clark – 3,087 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,022 cases (+15) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,498 cases (+23) (97 deaths)

Jackson - 2,543 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (22 deaths) (+1)

La Crosse – 11,647 cases (+144) (71 deaths)

Monroe – 4,062 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 775 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,308 cases (+20) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,549 cases (+12) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,226 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths) (+1)

Sawyer - 1,406 cases (+3) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,092 cases (+12) (40 deaths)

Taylor - 1,751 cases (+5) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,271 cases (+5) (35 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,730 cases (+5) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,225 cases (+6) (18 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,370 cases (+25) (66 deaths)

