More than masks: what the State Senate joint resolution could mean for the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Signs dot the windows of businesses--reminders that a mask is required to enter.

Teri Ouimette is the Executive Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.

She said even with a statewide order, enforcing the mask mandate has been tough.

If the order is overturned? Ouimette believes shops would continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“Businesses have given the public the capability to shop local but to be safe, so I think even if there wasn’t a mask mandate in place, this would be driven by the public,” Ouimette said.

She said there’s been demand for options like online shopping, drive thru and delivery.

In addition to what this senate resolution could mean for masking up, Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire said it could impact programs receiving federal aid.

“If we overturn this order, it’s not just masks that we lose,” Emerson said. “We lose emergency funding from the federal government too which for the month of January would have been $49 million in emergency food benefits through the food stamp program.”

As the resolution looks to overturn all emergency actions and orders taken related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin would then not be under an emergency.

No emergency means no emergency federal funding.

Emerson worries if the orders are repealed, Wisconsin may lose federal funding for other programs like rental assistance or business loans.

At this time there is no set date when the assembly will vote to overturn these emergency orders and actions.

Emerson said the assembly may look to vote on it as early as next week.

