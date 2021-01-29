Parody Facebook page for the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office causing confusion for online users

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Searching for the Trempealeau County Sheriff on Facebook will present two similar results, “The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office”, the official page for the law enforcement agency, and ”The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Dept.”, a parody page.

An anonymous user started the parody page in June of 2020 to express frustration for law enforcement including the sheriff’s office.

“It is hilarious to make fun of them. I think it is just what most people would like to say but they can’t because they would be harassed,” says the page owner in an interview with WEAU. The page owner requested to stay anonymous.

The parody and satire page is marked as such and uses an edited version of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office logo.

“I don’t feel like we are impersonating them. It is just lighthearted and fun and if someone is confused I say hey you have the wrong page.”

Sheriff Brett Semingson declined to comment to WEAU but a post on the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office page warns users of the other fake page.

The parody page often interacts with posts on the official law enforcement agency’s page resulting in many users admitting confusion between the two however the page owner says it is a way to express freedom of speech.

“It is not meant to intimidate or have any ill will towards anyone,” the page owner says. “I don’t have anything against the sheriff or sheriff’s department. It is just a lot of fun.”

However Dana Wachs, a trial lawyer at GT&W Lawyers says free speech does have its limits.

“You can’t say to people you are a police officer if you are not. You are not allowed to do that. Where those lines lie, that is completely for the courts to decide and it is surprisingly complex, some of the litigation with these issues,” Wachs says. “There is a limitation to what people can do. Whether it is on the internet or in the town square generally those limitations apply.”

The page owner says the Sheriff has not reached out and would be open to editing the page to diminish confusion if asked to.

