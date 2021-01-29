Advertisement

Putin signs extension of last Russia-US nuclear arms treaty

In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. President Joe Biden has been thrown into a high-wire act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration's stance against Putin while preserving room for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era.(Source: AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill extending the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States a week before the pact was due to expire.

Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the New START treaty for five years. Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden had discussed the nuclear accord a day earlier, and the Kremlin said they agreed to complete the necessary extension procedures in the next few days.

The pact’s extension doesn’t require congressional approval in the U.S., but Russian lawmakers had to ratify the move.

The treaty, signed in 2010 by President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers, and envisages sweeping on-site inspections to verify compliance.

Biden indicated during the U.S. presidential campaign that he favored the preservation of New START, which was negotiated during his tenure as vice president under Obama.

Russia had long proposed prolonging the pact without any conditions or changes, but the Trump administration waited until last year to start talks and made the extension contingent on a set of demands. The talks stalled, and months of bargaining failed to narrow differences.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Russia announced that it would follow the U.S. in pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance flights over military facilities to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan
An Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy died Sunday and when his wife went to meet with a cemetery,...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
Generic Coronavirus
Chippewa County buildings set to reopen for nonessential functions
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure