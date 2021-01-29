School District of La Crosse teams up with Project Aware

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

COVID-19 has been a major learning curve for many.

However, one school district is hoping to address health and wellness in the community.

For the second year in a row, the School District of La Crosse is teaming up with Project Aware to help lift the spirits of students.

“Project Aware is a grant from the federal government in the state of Wisconsin that’s given to three schools annually,” said Stefani Haar, Project Aware Family Engagement Coordinator with the School District of La Crosse.

“It’s a five-year project to raise the level of mental health awareness,” said Tracy Caravella, Project Aware Grant Coordinator with the district.

Through the $2.5 million grant, the district is opening new doors to reach out to families including through a new online video series.

“We took that virtual learning opportunity to do a Storytime, so we drop a book from a local hero or local celebrity in our area, we’re on our third one now,” Haar said. “We also have a new learning platform called positive foundations—and that has workshops for parents and families to participate in together.”

With kids coming back to school, Project Aware hopes to accomplish one major goal.

“Our goal is to start those conversations about mental health and what that means, how to remove that stigma so that people feel more comfortable talking about it and getting assistance with it,” added Haar.

“Depression and anxiety are two very common mental health illnesses,” Caravella said. “I think the State of Wisconsin over several years like many states are just really recognizing it, and working to try and address it. What better place to do that than a school setting?”

In turn, coordinators say these steps can help improve education in the long run.

Project Aware coordinators say they hope to keep the community programs like Storytime going through the end of the school year.

New episodes are up for streaming each Wednesday night at 6:30 on the school district’s Facebook page.

