UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Health care officials and Gov. Tony Evers gave a COVID-19 update Friday morning.
DHS health officials say that vaccines even with less than 90% effective rates will play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID in the state as well as the country. This topic comes after Johnson & Johnson announced they have a single shot vaccine that is slightly less effective than others.
WI STATE DATA:
476,854 doses of vaccine administrated
91,058 were second doses
