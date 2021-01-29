UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Health care officials and Gov. Tony Evers gave a COVID-19 update Friday morning.

DHS health officials say that vaccines even with less than 90% effective rates will play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID in the state as well as the country. This topic comes after Johnson & Johnson announced they have a single shot vaccine that is slightly less effective than others.

WI STATE DATA:

476,854 doses of vaccine administrated

91,058 were second doses

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

