UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Health care officials and Gov. Tony Evers gave a COVID-19 update Friday morning.

DHS health officials say that vaccines even with less than 90% effective rates will play an important role in reducing the spread of COVID in the state as well as the country. This topic comes after Johnson & Johnson announced they have a single shot vaccine that is slightly less effective than others.

WI STATE DATA:

476,854 doses of vaccine administrated

91,058 were second doses

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update with the Department of Health Services at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

To watch the livestream, click here.

