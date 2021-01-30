Advertisement

33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort.(AP Photo/Steve Megargee File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin.

Alex Lasry tweeted that his vaccination was “pure happenstance, but I’m incredibly thankful.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported about his shot. Lasry says his wife got a call on Monday from her uncle that a senior center where he serves as rabbi had extra doses.

Lasry says his wife didn’t get one because she’s pregnant, but he stepped forward for the shot so it wouldn’t go to waste.

Lasry is the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. In Wisconsin, shots are currently open to everyone over age 65.

