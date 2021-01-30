City of Eau Claire launches survey to gauge support of local mask mandate

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire has launched a survey for people to express their opinion of a local mask mandate.

City Council, the Eau Claire County Board and the Board of Health have introduced ordinances for a county and citywide mask mandate if Governor Evers’ statewide mandate were to be overturned. The proposed mandate would last through June.

These ordinances will be discussed when City Council and County Board meet in special sessions on Tuesday. City Council President Terry Weld says the purpose of the survey is to allow community members to weigh in on the topic ahead of time.

“The idea for the survey was to allow opportunities for as many people in our community to express their opinion, have a voice, without having to participate in the meeting the virtual meetings when we have our public hearings,” Weld says.

Many in Eau Claire are showing support for a local mandate.

“It is a pretty simple thing, wear a mask, save lives, don’t endanger others and keep yourself safe,” says Jack Mathias of Eau Claire.

However Weld says he expects a lot of participation in what could be a contentious public discussion Tuesday.

“It has been a sensitive subject so I would imagine there will be a lot of engagement in our meeting on Tuesday and at the county’s meeting as well,” he says.

The survey can be filled out here.

