Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Funeral arrangements are set for the Eau Claire Memorial freshman who died following a car crash.

14-year-old Brooke Kelly and three other teens were involved in the rollover crash on January 22 on Meadow Lane in Eau Claire.

According to the online obituary for Brooke Kelly, visitation will take place at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls on Monday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorials will be given in Brooke’s name to the local humane society and/or dog shelters.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Local Mask Mandate Support Survey
Local Mask Mandate Support Survey
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene13 for January 29th