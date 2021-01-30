Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Funeral arrangements are set for the Eau Claire Memorial freshman who died following a car crash.

14-year-old Brooke Kelly and three other teens were involved in the rollover crash on January 22 on Meadow Lane in Eau Claire.

According to the online obituary for Brooke Kelly, visitation will take place at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls on Monday, February 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorials will be given in Brooke’s name to the local humane society and/or dog shelters.

