Habitat La Crosse stresses affordable housing education in 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

An ongoing problem for many in the Coulee Region is the need for a home.

“Discussion of affordable housing gets left off the table a lot when we’re looking at the needs of our community,” said Kahya Fox, Habitat for Humanity of La Crosse Executive Director.

That sparked the start of Habitat for Humanity La Crosse’s Housing Advocacy Committee in 2019 with about 20 local partners including the Finding Home program through the Marine Credit Union Foundation.

“We’re really coming together to bring a family from where they are now and advancing them to where they want to be,” said Majel Hein, Marine Credit Union Foundation financial literacy counselor.

“Habitat builds homes for low-income families in our community, but how can we can make change at the local and maybe even state level to provide more accessibility to safe and affordable housing?” Fox added.

The committee decided to reach out directly to members of minority classes with a survey, to ask them specifically what their housing issues were.

“We were hoping to get 75 survey respondents, we got over 200,” said Fox. “We then took those survey results at the end of 2020 and we partnered with some wonderful students at UW-La Crosse that helps us parse out the data.”

UWL students looked over the surveys to highlight key issues residents addressed for housing needs to send back to Habitat in deciding on committee goals for 2021.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of people with housing problems, so it’s a really nice experience for them to see real-life problems and also help local people,” said Song Chen, an adjunct instructor at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Habitat La Crosse is also currently working on two building projects including their first Habitat for Heroes veteran home.

“I think we can find some wonderful solutions to bridge those gaps,” Fox said.

“The more we work together, the more we can lay a foundation for everybody,” added Hein.

The committee’s major goal for 2021 is better education about affordable housing in the region.

Habitat La Crosse also looks forward to reaching out to 2021 mayoral candidates to further gather input on housing availability in the Coulee Region. A full list of their goals in 2021 can be found on the Habitat La Crosse website.

