How donating your recycled cans can give the Dunn County Humane Society a financial boost

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Humane Society proudly cares for animals. To help the animals even more, they’re also helping the environment, by recycling.

The shelter has a trailer next to the building in Menomonie where community members can drop off bags of aluminum recyclables. When the trailer fills up, which is about every two weeks, the cans are then traded in for about $200. That money goes directly towards helping the furry friends who reside at the humane society.

Volunteer Event Coordinator, Lisa Drenckhahn told WEAU,

“Being a non profit, funding is always a worry. So it’s nice that its a simple thing for everybody to do on all ends of the spectrum and it’s a way you can help the shelter out and feel good about it.”

The humane society says you can drop off the cans any time, of any day.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.