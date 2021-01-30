Peyton Kuhn breaks Medford basketball career-points record

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - History happened Friday night in Medford. Peyton Kuhn broke the all-time school record for career points.

He drilled a three-pointer in the second half against Tomahawk to surpass 1,342 points.

Kuhn passes former Super Bowl champion Steve Russ who currently is a coach with the Washington Football Team in the NFL. Russ’s record stood since 1991.

Kuhn finished with 21 as Medford beat Tomahawk, 77-22.

