Advertisement

Peyton Kuhn breaks Medford basketball career-points record

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - History happened Friday night in Medford. Peyton Kuhn broke the all-time school record for career points.

He drilled a three-pointer in the second half against Tomahawk to surpass 1,342 points.

Kuhn passes former Super Bowl champion Steve Russ who currently is a coach with the Washington Football Team in the NFL. Russ’s record stood since 1991.

Kuhn finished with 21 as Medford beat Tomahawk, 77-22.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Myocarditis seen as possible COVID-19 symptom
Colten Treu files motion to have pleas withdrawn
Chippewa Falls pedestrian hit by vehicle, taken to hospital for injuries
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Assembly will not vote on mask mandate over fears of losing federal funding

Latest News

WIAA approves modifications to 2020-21 sports calendar for fall sports season
Friends become coaching rivals
Eau Claire Memorial breaks ground on new track and field facility
Athlete chat with Joe Kelly of Eau Claire Memorial
ECA Stars face Hayward in the Sectional Semifinal
Stars prepare for redemption in 2021