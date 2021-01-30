Advertisement

Potential lung complications following COVID-19 diagnosis

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even when a person recovers from COVID-19, health professionals say this doesn’t always mean they’re back to full health.

One area of lingering complications has been within a person’s lungs. Dr. Sadia Shah, a transplant pulmonologist and critical care physician with Mayo Clinic Health System, addressed lung damage for COVID-19 patients.

Mayo says in severe cases a patient’s lungs can be significantly inflamed from the virus, leading to pneumonia and scarring of the lungs. Dr. Shah says it’s important for patients to have time to recover from COVID-19.

“Once the lungs recover and it’s forming scar tissue and that’s what you’re saying and images, that’s something that is irreversible and those are the patients, if those scar tissues are significant enough that is impacting their oxygenation and their day-to-day life, then those are the patients that are eventually considered for potential transplantation,” said Dr. Sadia Shah.

