SportScene13 for January 29th

By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brock Flater of Lake Holcombe scores his 1,000th point on the hardwood in a win over Birchwood. In girls basketball Colfax downs Mondovi, Durand powers past Boyceville, Eau Claire North sneaks past Menomonie and Hudson takes down Memorial.

While in hockey, Chippewa Falls regular season comes to an end with a loss to Madison Edgewood.

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

