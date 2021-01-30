Advertisement

‘Uber for Lawn Care:’ Snow removal app makes shoveling easier

The app is now available for snow removal in Milwaukee and Madison
(WCAX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison and Milwaukee residents no longer need to shovel snow all by themselves, thanks to the new app GreenPal—an on-demand snow removal service.

GreenPal, a Nashville based company said to be known as “Uber for lawn care,” is now available for snow removal in Milwaukee and Madison. Homeowners can use the app to list their snow removal needs on a desired date. Snow removal companies then bid on the property to get the job done.

Homeowners can choose who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price. Once the service provider has finished the job, a time stamped photo of the work is sent to the homeowner.

The app allows appointments and payments to be made without having to meet face to face, according to co-founder Gene Caballero.

“The coronavirus is still with us, and social distancing is a community priority,” Caballero said.

GreenPal says over 30 percent of their customers are over the age of 60. More info about GreenPal can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
File image
Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student
Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office parody page causes confusion online due to its similarity...
Parody Facebook page for the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office causing confusion for online users
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene13 for January 29th

Latest News

Girl Scouts selling cookies virtually
Girl Scouts find creative new ways to sell cookies this year
Cat at DCHS
How donating your recycled cans can give the Dunn County Humane Society a financial boost
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wis.,...
It’s Navy’s badger statue, but Wisconsin has grown attached
Coronavirus
WI DHS reports 89 hospitalizations, 33 deaths in Saturday’s update