UW-Madison’s police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison police officers are banned from using the “Thin Blue Line” imagery while on duty, as directed by the chief of police.

Earlier this week, UWPD released a Jan. 15 email from Chief Kristen Roman, who told staff that they cannot publicly display the symbol, whether it’s printed on a flag or a coffee mug.

The move follows a controversy in November, when the department shared a photo of UWPD officers standing in a room. According to a statement which first addressed the issue, criticism was pointed at the black and blue symbol in the photo’s background. One Twitter user commented, “This is so toxic. UWPD is proudly displaying the racist blue lives matter flag.”

Roman explained in the statement that while the flag has, for decades, symbolized a “commitment to public service,” interpretations have evolved, and some may connect the image to “a toxic ‘us vs. them’ law enforcement culture informed by hate.” She continued, “This is particularly true today when the imagery has, in some cases, been co-opted to denote support of white supremacist ideologies, shirk police accountability, or otherwise dishonor the police profession.”

Describing her decision to ban the image entirely, Roman wrote, “my intent is to be reasonably responsive to its detrimental impact on many in our community for whom the visible symbol holds a very different meaning.”

But there is also strong support behind the black and blue flag. Tom Barnes, the owner of the National Flag Store in Beloit, said he sold hundreds of “Thin Blue Line” flags in 2020, making it the most profitable year in the store’s 25-year long history.

“All people that are buying this flag are people that truly believe and support the police department,” Barnes said. “They’re not terrorists. They’re not antagonists.”

UWPD declined an interview with NBC15 News. Chief Roman’s note to staff specifies, the ban excludes tattoos and, upon approval, event-specific displays such as line-of-duty death observances.

