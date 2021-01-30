WI DHS reports 89 hospitalizations, 33 deaths in Saturday’s update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Almost one in four COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 1,493 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 541,408. 4,870 tests came back negative.

95% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 27,599.

Eighty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 24,243.

The state also reported 33 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,893.

As of Friday, 521,762 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.

County # of Cases Deaths Vaccinations Buffalo 1,261 (+2) 7 1,260 Chippewa 6,801 (+14) 80 (+1) 7,042 Clark 3,095 (+8) 56 2,300 Crawford 1,637 (+2) 16 1,198 Dunn 4,040 (+18) 26 2,754 Eau Claire 10,530 (+32) 98 (+1) 12,970 Jackson 2,548 (+5) 23 (+1) 1,585 La Crosse 11,687 (+40) 72 (+1) 14,930 Monroe 4,073 (+11) 30 3,153 Pepin 777 (+2) 7 730 Rusk 1,228 (+2) 15 535 Trempealeau 3,274 (+3) 36 (+1) 2,976 Vernon 1,734 (+4) 34 2,883

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.