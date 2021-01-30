Advertisement

WI DHS reports 89 hospitalizations, 33 deaths in Saturday’s update

By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Almost one in four COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 1,493 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 541,408. 4,870 tests came back negative.

95% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 27,599.

Eighty-nine more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 24,243.

The state also reported 33 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 5,893.

As of Friday, 521,762 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.

County# of CasesDeathsVaccinations
Buffalo1,261 (+2)71,260
Chippewa6,801 (+14)80 (+1)7,042
Clark3,095 (+8)562,300
Crawford1,637 (+2)161,198
Dunn4,040 (+18)262,754
Eau Claire10,530 (+32)98 (+1)12,970
Jackson2,548 (+5)23 (+1)1,585
La Crosse11,687 (+40)72 (+1)14,930
Monroe4,073 (+11)303,153
Pepin777 (+2)7730
Rusk1,228 (+2)15535
Trempealeau3,274 (+3)36 (+1)2,976
Vernon1,734 (+4)342,883

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

