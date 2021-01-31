Being proactive to avoid the dangers of stolen license plates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A stolen license plate isn’t just an inconvenience. It can be a real problem.

Eau Claire resident Sai Schultz says her rear license plate had been stolen on Stein Blvd just south of the LDS church, last Saturday.

“We were clearing the snow off of the car and we just noticed that it was not there,” Schultz explains.

Schultz returned from work having both plates and when she woke Sunday, just the front plate remained.

“It was sometime overnight, it was just gone, within a twelve-hour span,” Schultz tells WEAU.

With a report on file, Schultz says this opened her eyes to what all, one can do with a lifted license plate.

“I’ve learned since this happened that a lot of plates are stolen so people can go to the gas station with that plate, get gas and can just drive off,” Schultz says.

“Gas skips is what we call them when they don’t pay for gas,” says Riley McLennan, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer.

She says stolen plates are often used to conceal someone’s identity.

“Sometimes it’s when people can’t register their vehicle or they can’t afford to register their vehicle so they’ll put a license plate up their making it look like it is registered,” explains McLennan.

She suggests a few preventative measures people can take to reduce the chances of getting their vehicles’ plates stolen; parking in a well-lit area and using anti-theft hardware on your plates frame will make it harder to lift.

“There’s a chance that someone may not report it and they believe their license plate may have fallen off and it could be missing, sometimes people may just reach out to the DMV,” says McLennan.

However, McLennan recommends always filing a report with your local police departments communications center, to be proactive in protecting your identity.

