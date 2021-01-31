Advertisement

Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

Keystone XL Pipeline
Keystone XL Pipeline(KFYR)
By Amy Forliti
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit, opponents of other pipelines are hoping the projects they’ve been fighting will be next.

Environmentalists and American Indian tribes called on Biden to stop Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement in Minnesota. Opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline that originates in North Dakota also appealed to the administration.

Biden’s administration hasn’t specified what action it might take on other pipelines.

Industry experts say they don’t expect any quick action like the order that stopped Keystone XL, but other pipelines will likely see tougher scrutiny and permitting processes than they saw under former President Donald Trump.

