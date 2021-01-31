Fire Station 5 in Eau Claire receives new firetruck

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The time finally came to replace the old truck at Fire Station 5 in Eau Claire and the new truck they received last week has the firefighters feeling excited.

Captain David Whitehouse says Station 5 received the new truck because they respond to some of the cities tallest buildings where the platform will be most important. The latter is 110 feet tall and will allow for safer rescues. Other new safety features include a headphone system that protects the firefighter’s hearing and makes communication easier.

“We’re really excited to see the new truck. It’s our first platform apparatus it allows us to be able to do things we were not able to do with the old style of just the latter truck and we are pretty thankful the city was able to get this for us. We’re going to put it to good work,” Captain Whitehouse said.

He anticipates the truck will make many appearances in future city parades.

