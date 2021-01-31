Girl Scouts find creative new ways to sell cookies this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Although it’s about that time of year, you won’t be seeing many Girl Scouts in front of stores selling cookies.

The cookie program, which raises money for troop activities and trips, has found multiple different ways to work around the pandemic’s challenges. Virtual cookie booths, social media, and a new partnership with Grubhub for deliveries are just some of their new methods. Membership Engagement Manager Karen Hauck says it was important to find a way for the girls to still have these opportunities.

“They have really put a lot of thought into it to make it as safe as possible but we still wanted the girls to be central we still want the girls to gain experiences from it so they gain the skills of their goal setting they gain the customer service skills, we don’t want them to lose any of the skills because we have to do things differently this year.”

Hauck says direct delivery sales have already nearly doubled from last year’s sales.

