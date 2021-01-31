Advertisement

Girl Scouts find creative new ways to sell cookies this year

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Although it’s about that time of year, you won’t be seeing many Girl Scouts in front of stores selling cookies.

The cookie program, which raises money for troop activities and trips, has found multiple different ways to work around the pandemic’s challenges. Virtual cookie booths, social media, and a new partnership with Grubhub for deliveries are just some of their new methods. Membership Engagement Manager Karen Hauck says it was important to find a way for the girls to still have these opportunities.

“They have really put a lot of thought into it to make it as safe as possible but we still wanted the girls to be central we still want the girls to gain experiences from it so they gain the skills of their goal setting they gain the customer service skills, we don’t want them to lose any of the skills because we have to do things differently this year.”

Hauck says direct delivery sales have already nearly doubled from last year’s sales.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
File image
Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student
Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office parody page causes confusion online due to its similarity...
Parody Facebook page for the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office causing confusion for online users
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene13 for January 29th

Latest News

Girl Scout Cookies Return To The Chippewa Valley (1/30/21)
Girl Scout Cookies Return To The Chippewa Valley (1/30/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (1/30/21)
Dunn County Humane Asscociation Collecting Recyclables (1/30/21)
Dunn County Humane Asscociation Collecting Recyclables (1/30/21)
Cat at DCHS
How donating your recycled cans can give the Dunn County Humane Society a financial boost