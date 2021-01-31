Manz Elementary students make valentines for local senior centers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Valentine’s Day is around the corner and sending love to those around you may be sweeter than ever before, amid the pandemic.

Manz Elementary students are decorating and assembling nearly 400 ‘Sacks of Love’ to be delivered to local senior centers.

The ‘Sacks of Love’ are filled with candy and a valentine message from the students.

Kimberley Winkelmann, partnership coordinator says it’s in the small acts of kindness that can make all the difference.

“Even in a regular year when I have been able to go into the buildings and haven’t had to just drop things off outside, I have seen bags from the year before still hanging up in their hallways and in their rooms,” Winkelmann says. “I think knowing people are out here thinking about them and caring about them and hopefully making them smile is a really good thing, and that’s something that we want to instill in the children here at Manz.”

The valentines will be delivered to senior homes Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s weekend.

If you would like to donate any individually wrapped candy, please have all candy donations to school by Friday, February 5 (quarantine protocols will need to be followed at school and at the Senior Centers).

