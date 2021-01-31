Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic introduces new heart failure device

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is introducing a new heart failure device that is the first of its kind in the state of Wisconsin.

The unique new treatment is called Barostim Activation Therapy (BAT).

BAT is intended to better treat patients by harnessing and restoring balance of the nerves and ultimately gaining control of the cardiovascular system.

The novel device is the first heart failure treatment that directly targets the nerves instead of the heart.

“I think that this BAT therapy offers a hope and a promise to improve quality of life, exercise tolerance and even heart pump function. So therefore, I find it quite exciting,” Marshfield Clinic Health System Electrophysiologist Dr. Sanjay Kumar said.

Marshfield Clinic has already used the new device on two patients and Kumar said their lives have already been improved.

He expects more centers to use Barostim therapy in the future.

