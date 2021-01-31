UPDATE: Police say 2 shot at Fox River Mall, public asked to stay away from the scene

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two people were shot at the Fox River Mall Sunday afternoon.

During a 6 p.m. news conference on Sunday, Grand Chute Police said officers were called to a shooting at the mall at 3:30 p.m.

Officials said they can’t release details of the two victims at this time.

Police said the Chuck E. Cheese location on Michaels Drive is being used as a way to reconnect family and those who were at the scene.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, or a motive, at this time, however police said during the briefing the shooter left the mall.

Emergency crews are working to make sure all customers and employees have evacuated the building. An Action 2 News reporter saw a large number of people being walked out of the food court area.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, community members are asked to stay away from the mall area if they can for the time being.

Squad cars from multiple agencies can be seen surrounding the building, and police are not letting anyone into the mall.

Action 2 News spoke with a few witnesses who were in the mall Sunday afternoon who described the scene.

“I was helping a bunch of my customers, all of the sudden we heard gunshots in the mall and people scrambling, asking what’s happening. They were telling me there was a shooting in the food court by Rocky’s. It was scary, I heard the gunshots. My first thought with the safety of the employees and customers in the food court,” said Lili Jones, an employee at the Fox River Mall.

“We were at GNC, and then I saw people running and sounded like hammer and nails. We jumped in the back room and sat down. It all happened pretty quick. Were people panicking? You know you should do something but you can’t,” said one witness.

In addition, community members are asked to only call 911 if they have important information to provide regarding the active situation at the mall, and not to ask questions about the incident.

Another briefing is scheduled for about 7 p.m. Sunday.

This is a breaking situation, and Action 2 News has crews at the scene working to gather more information.

Check back for more details as they become available.

