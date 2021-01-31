Advertisement

Snow sculpture competition set to begin in Menomonie

contest flyer(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center is encouraging people to get creative out in the snow in February.

For the next two weeks they will be accepting submissions for their first ever snow sculpture competition. Participants can either build their masterpiece at home, or are invited to build their sculpture at Wakanda Park. Since we haven’t seen much snow this Winter, the city will be bringing in more snow from around town so there will be enough to work with. Judging of the sculptures will take place on Facebook February 15th through the 17th.

Ashley Demuth, CEO of the Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center told WEAU,

“Snow sculpture competitions are highly popular around the state and in our area, and we wanted to do something outdoors obviously Wisconsin is something where we embrace the snow and the ice so we wanted to bring people together to do something fun and as the Area Chamber Visitor Center we thought what a great way to bring people together and still be able to be out there in the snow and also win prizes in the meantime.”

The sculptures should be non political and family friendly. For competition rules or to see where to submit your sculpture photos click here.

