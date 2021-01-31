Advertisement

Super Bowl week helps ‘shine a light’ on human trafficking

Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Tom Campbell
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -High-profile events that draw out-of-town visitors are natural targets for human traffickers. The Super Bowl is no exception.

There is plenty of work going on this week in the Tampa Bay area to try to stop trafficking. The NFL has designated one of its community grants for Super Bowl hosts to the Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking.

Between 25 million and 40 million people worldwide are estimated to be victims of trafficking. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is among NFL players who have joined the International Justice Mission organization to help fight the atrocities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
File image
Funeral arrangements set for Eau Claire Memorial student
A "Thin Blue Line" flag at the National Flag Store in Beloit.
UW-Madison’s police chief bans ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Brock Flater scores 1,000th point
SportScene13 for January 29th

Latest News

Keystone XL Pipeline
Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests nearly 5,000 at wide protests backing Navalny
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
The creator of the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has...
Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker