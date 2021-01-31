WI DHS reports 55 hospitalizations, 3 deaths in Sunday’s update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Less than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 1,007 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 542,415. 4,213 tests came back negative.

95% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 19,161.

Fifty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 24,298.

The state also reported three new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 5,896.

As of Sunday, 536,579 doses of COVID-19 have been administered across the state, and 101,219 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

County # of COVID-19 Cases Deaths # of Doses of

COVID-19 Vaccines Given Buffalo 1,266 (+5) 7 1,308 Chippewa 6,822 (+21) 80 7,130 Clark 3,103 (+8) 56 2,321 Crawford 1,639 (+2) 16 1,227 Dunn 4,054 (+14) 26 2,795 Eau Claire 10,554 (+24) 98 13,156 Jackson 2,548 22 (-1) 1,590 La Crosse 11,728 (+41) 73 (+1) 15,111 Monroe 4,086 (+13) 30 3,166 Pepin 777 7 1,037 Rusk 1,228 15 537 Trempealeau 3,273 (-1) 36 2,997 Vernon 1,735 (+1) 34 2,979

