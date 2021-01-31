Advertisement

WI DHS reports 55 hospitalizations, 3 deaths in Sunday’s update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Less than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 1,007 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 542,415. 4,213 tests came back negative.

95% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 19,161.

Fifty-five more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 24,298.

The state also reported three new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 5,896.

As of Sunday, 536,579 doses of COVID-19 have been administered across the state, and 101,219 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

County# of COVID-19 CasesDeaths# of Doses of
COVID-19 Vaccines Given
Buffalo1,266 (+5)71,308
Chippewa6,822 (+21)807,130
Clark3,103 (+8)562,321
Crawford1,639 (+2)161,227
Dunn4,054 (+14)262,795
Eau Claire10,554 (+24)9813,156
Jackson2,54822 (-1)1,590
La Crosse11,728 (+41)73 (+1)15,111
Monroe4,086 (+13)303,166
Pepin77771,037
Rusk1,22815537
Trempealeau3,273 (-1)362,997
Vernon1,735 (+1)342,979

