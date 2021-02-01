1 in 5 Wisconsinites 65 or older received at least one vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 29 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, February 1. There are 10,583 total cases in the county, with 306 estimated active cases. The county has a total of 98 deaths and 338 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Chippewa County adds 11 positive test results for a total of 6,833. La Crosse County reports 25 new COVID cases on Monday, February 1 for a total of 11,753. Dunn County moves up to 4,067 total cases with 13 new.

For the tenth day in a row, Wisconsin reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. Monday, it was much fewer. The state says out of 3,820 results, less than 20% (19.63%) were positive. That’s just 750 results, the lowest one-day total outside of a holiday period since September 8 (the state had 632 positive tests on Dec. 26).

We had to look all the way back to June 1 to find a day when the state received fewer test results. These results are based on people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time -- but we’re at a time now when more than half of the state’s population has been tested at least once. By this measure, the state averaged 1,321 new cases a day over the past 7 days. That’s the lowest 7-day average since September 15. (The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once, and by that measure, the DHS says the positivity rate’s 7-day average was 5.4% on Sunday. This calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.)

The DHS also reported only 1 death from COVID-19, which was in Kenosha County, bringing the death toll to 5,897. This was the 3rd time in 30 days the state only reported 1 death. It barely changed the 7-day average, though; it dipped from 29 to 28 deaths per day over the past week. The death rate remained steady at 1.09% of all known cases. New cases were identified in 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

VACCINATIONS

Over the weekend, the state reached two milestones: 500,000 doses of vaccine administered and 100,000 people completing the vaccine regimen. The state has now passed 550,000 doses, reporting a total 551,963 “shots in the arm” since mid-December (7,729 more than Sunday’s report). This includes 101,551 people receiving the required two doses, which is 332 more than Sunday’s report. These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports come in, so they may include shots given over the last 1 to 3 days.

Wisconsin has made huge progress in the past two weeks vaccinating people 65 and older. According to the DHS, 20.1% of Wisconsin’s older adult population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, far surpassing any other age group.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Department of Health Services says 39 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest new admissions since December 26. That pulled the 7-day average for hospitalizations down a little from 87 to 84 admissions per day. Over the past year, a total 24,337 people have been admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, or 4.48% of all cases.

The first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was diagnosed on February 5, 2020, which is a week ago this Friday. To date:

3,053,835 people have been tested for the coronavirus (this is about 52.5% of the state’s population)

2,510,670 tested negative

543,165 tested positive

5,897 of the people who tested positive (1.09%) died

518,801 positive cases (95.5%) recovered

18,278 positive cases (3.4%) are still active

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Sunday there were 697 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 168 people in intensive care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 297 ICU beds (20.25%) and 2,451 (21.93%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients or patients receiving outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy Monday at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park.

MONDAY’S COUNTY NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 5,134 cases (71 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,833 cases (+11) (80 deaths)

Clark – 3,103 cases (56 deaths)

Dunn – 4,067 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,583 cases (+29) (98 deaths)

Jackson - 2,548 cases (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,753 cases (+25) (73 deaths)

Monroe – 4,094 cases (+8) (30 deaths)

Pepin – 777 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,326 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,605 cases (+16) (42 deaths)

Rusk - 1,228 cases (15 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,417 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,140 cases (+10) (41 deaths)

Taylor - 1,758 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,279 cases (+6) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,738 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Washburn – 1,235 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,426 cases (+12) (67 deaths)

