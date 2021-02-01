Advertisement

BRETT GEBOY AND DR. LISA ARKOWSKI

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Brett Geboy a Sunshine Award.  Brett went way above and beyond his job at Hope Gospel Mission and when we had a special doll collection donation that was needing to get to the stores for the holidays, he came “himself” with the truck to load all the dolls and get them to the stores to raise money for the programs they serve.  He is a huge blessing.  Great job, Brett!

I would also like Dr. Lisa Arkowski to receive an award.  She has been such a lovely healing presence in my life.  She has helped me go from reactive in my pain to proactive and healthy!  Her caring demeanor and true concern for her patients shines through.  I always look forward to our visits and her sage advice.

Sarah Herzog

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
First Snow
Wisconsin recording snow depth totals not seen in 10 years
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well...
Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Lake Hallie

Latest News

ALEX AND BRITTANY SIKORA
HSHS SACRED HEART 3RD FLOOR LABOR & DELIVERY
PAUL FLATLAND
KEITH OLSON, CHARLIE AND SHARON BAUER, AND LORI SLUGA
CLARA GLAND