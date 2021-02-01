BRETT GEBOY AND DR. LISA ARKOWSKI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Brett Geboy a Sunshine Award. Brett went way above and beyond his job at Hope Gospel Mission and when we had a special doll collection donation that was needing to get to the stores for the holidays, he came “himself” with the truck to load all the dolls and get them to the stores to raise money for the programs they serve. He is a huge blessing. Great job, Brett!

I would also like Dr. Lisa Arkowski to receive an award. She has been such a lovely healing presence in my life. She has helped me go from reactive in my pain to proactive and healthy! Her caring demeanor and true concern for her patients shines through. I always look forward to our visits and her sage advice.

Sarah Herzog

